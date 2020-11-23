UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:37 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Nordmed Container Ship X-Press Guernsey Container Ship Chem Amsterdam Tanker AS Sophia Container Ship Wadiferan Clinkers Stimemphis Tanker Team Challenge Phosphate M.T Lahore Tanker Esperanzan Container Ship CMA CGM Fidelio Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: M.T Shalamar MSC Jasmine Cosco Kaohsiung PS Valletta Nordmed Northern Dedication Chem Amsterdam AS Sicilia Sunray Aggelos B AS Sophia EXPECTED SAILING: date Arrow Lady 23 11 20 Esperanza N 23/11/20 X-Press Guernsey 23/11/20 STI Memphis 23/11/20 CMA CGM Fidelio 23/11/20 Marianne Danica 23/11/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: OEL Kedarnath 23/11/20 D/L Container CMA CGM Moliere 23/11/20 D/L Container Densa Jaguar 23/11/20 D/52500 Wheat Princess Sama 24/11/20 D/5096 White Spirit Ginga Saker 24/11/20 D/1000 Base Oil GS Future 24/11/20 D/16500 Palm Oil Tommi Ritscher 24/11/20 D/L Container RDO Fortune 24/11/20 D/L Container Mohar 24/11/20 L/21250 Cement Lada 24/11/20 L/General Cargo Pacific Dwan 24/11/20 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 256,523 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 109,786 Metric Tons of export cargo and 146,737 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 59,279 78,858 138,137 B.BULK CARGO 5,887 ------ 5,887 CLINKERS ------ 30,928 30,928 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 8,078 ------ 8,078 ROCK PHOSPHATE 2,220 ------ 2,220 WHEAT 34,830 ------ 30,830 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 36,443 ------ 36,443

