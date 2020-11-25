KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

UrduPoint.com
Wed 25th November 2020

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesay

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesay.

SHIPS BERTHED: Mohar Cement Princess Tanker Ginga Saker Tanker Pacific Dawn General Cargo RDO Fortune Container Ship Tong Young Tanker SHIPS SAILED: M.T Lahore CMA CGM Moliere Sichem Singapore Pacific Dawn Ginga Saker EXPECTED SAILING: date Emmakris LLL 25/11/0 OEL Kedarnath 25/11/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Sofia 25/11/20 Velos Sapphire 25/11/20 Carl Schulte 25/11/20 Hong Kong Express 25/11/20 Castor N 25/11/20 Ital Lirica 26/11/20 Cosco America 26/11/20 Grace 26/11/20 Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 110,568 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 53,279 Metric Tons of export cargo and 57,289 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 27,712 24,911 52,623 B.BULK CARGO ------ ------ ------ CLINKERS ------ 20,848 20,848 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 3,602 ------ 3,602 ROCK PHOSPHATE 2,892 ------ 2,892 WHEAT 11,630 ------ 11,630 Loose Bulk Cement ------ 7,520 7,520 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 11,453 ------ 11,453

