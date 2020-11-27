UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Fri 27th November 2020

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Nov 27 (Pakistan Point news - 27th Nov, 2020 ): Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Castor N Container ship COSCO America Container ship Densa Jaguar Wheat Velos Sapphire Tanker Sorsi Wheat SHIPS SAILED: Carl Schulte RDO Fortune Emmakris LLL Hong Kong Express Wadi Feran Castor N Tommi Ritscher Peace Worth EXPECTED SAILING: Nil EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Winter Sun 27/11/20L/6500 Ethanol DM Emerald 27/11/20D/10000 Chem Northern Discovery27/11/20D/L Container MSC Nicole 27/11/20D/L Container Ital Lirica 27/11/20D/L Container As Sicilia 27/11/20D/L Container Chem Newyork 28/11/20D/2000 Chem Sea Ploeg 28/11/20D/2000 Chem Bhairavi 28/11/20D/2200 Chem Szczeci Trader 28/11/20D/L Container Vantage Wave 28/11/20D/11075 Ammonium Sulphite CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 102,496 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 45,546 metric tons of export cargo and 56,950 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 30,499 26,640 57,139 Bulk Cargo ---- ----- Clinkers ------ 15,000 15,000 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 4,190 4,190 Rock Phosphate 6,110 ------ 6,110 Wheat 11,490 ------ 11,490 Loose Bulk Cement ----- 3,906 3,906 Oil/Liquid Cargo 4,611 ----- 4,661

