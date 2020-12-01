KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: JBU Opal Tanker Bright Venture Wheat Diyala Container Ship Hyundai Platinum Container Ship Ningbo Express Container Ship DM Emerald Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Chem New York CMA CGM Orfeo Greenwich Bridge Ital Lirica Bomar Lynx EXPECTED SAILING: date Hyundai Platinum 01/12/20 Diyala 01/12/20 GS Future 02/12/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: M.T Asian Grace 01/12/20 D/1500 Ethanol Ever Ursula 01/12/20 D/L Container APL Chongqing 01/12/20 D/L Container Zil OS 01/12/20 D/37300 DAP AK Hamburg 01/12/20 L/7800 Cement Kmtc Dubai 02/12/20 D/L Container Bella Trix I 02/12/20 D/L Container RDO Endeavour 02/12/20 D/L Container OOCL Belgium 02/12/20 D/L Container Union Trader 02/12/20 Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 136,346 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,313 Metric Tons of export cargo and 88,033 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 51,048 25,268 76,316 B.BULK CARGO ------ 435 435 CLINKERS ------ 21,210 21,210 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 1,761 ------ 1,761 ROCK PHOSPHATE ------ ------ ------ WHEAT 23,237 ------ 23,237 Loose Bulk Cement ------ ------ ------ OIL/LIQUID CARGO 11,987 1,400 13,387