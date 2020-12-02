UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:31 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Bonette Sugar Ever Ursula Container Ship M.T Karachi Tanker APL Chongqing Container Ship AK Hamburg Cement SHIPS SAILED: JBU Opal Hyundai Platinum Diyala Ningbo Express EXPECTED SAILING: date B B C Pacific 02/12/20 APL Chongqing 02/12/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: M.T Asian Grace 01/12/20 D/1500 Ethanol Bella Trix I 02/12/20 D/L Container OOCL Belgium 02/12/20 D/L Container Hakone Galaxy 03/12/20 D/1907 Base Oil Oriental Jasmine 03/12/20 D/8500 Base Oil Botany Bay 03/12/20 D/L Container Pleiades Spirit 03/12/20 D/247 Vehicle Athos 03/12/20 D/56000 Wheat Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 145,497 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 34,194 Metric Tons of export cargo and 111,303 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 39,652 21,093 60,745 B.BULK CARGO ------ 101 101 Clinkers ------ 13,000 13,000 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 2,377 ------ 2,377 WHEAT 29,001 ------ 29,001 Sugar 1,423 ------ 1,423 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 38,850 ------ 38,850

