KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: M.T QuettaTanker Botany Bay Container ship As Sara Container ship Pleiades SpiritCar Carrier Winter Sun Tanker SHIPS SAILED: M.T Karachi Bellatrix I DM Emerald Brigitte EXPECTED SAILING: Pleiades Spirit04/12/20 Oocl Belgium04/12/20 Ever Ursula04/12/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Bw Zambesi 04/12/20D/55000 Mogas Sea Ploeg 04/12/20D/2000 Chemical NOrdspring04/12/20D/L Container AS Sicilia04/12/20D/L Contaienr star cleo04/12/20D/53061 Wheat Triple Success05/12/20D/30000 Mogas M.T Shalamar05/12/20D/70000 Crude Oil DS Cougar 05/12/20D/2500 Chem, D/2500 Lub Oil Baltic Bridge05/12/20D/L Container AS Roberta 05/12/20D/L Container Hyundai Jakarta05/12/20D/L Container Courageous 05/12/20 D/44000 Dap Vully 05/12/20 L/7500 Rice CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 124,794 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 23,674 metric tons of export cargo and 101,120 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 21,626 20,925 42,551 B.Bulk Cargo 759 ------ 759 Cement ------ 2,549 2,549 DAP 2,449 ------ 2,449 Wheat 30,453 ------ 30,453 Sugar 3,163 ----- 3,163 Oil/Liquid Cargo 42,670 200 42,870