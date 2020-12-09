KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: KMTC Nhava ShevaContainer ship YM EternityContainer ship Oriental jasmineTanker Sea Ploeg.Tanker VullyRice Wei ChiTanker Star CleoWheat SHIPS SAILED: CMA CGM Titus M.T.Shlamar EXPECTED SAILING: date Oel Kedarnath09-12-2020 Sea Ploeg.09-12-2020 BW Zambesi09-12-2020 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Oriental Sakura09-12-2020L/6000.ethanol.

Leo Paramount09-12-2020Container Popi s09-12-2020D/63000.wheat Cosco Oceania10-12-2020Contianer Castor N10-12-2020Container Smart Tina10-12-2020D/12128.GC.

Jin Yun10-12-2020l/55000.Clinkers.

Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 192,800 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 50,063 Metric Tons of export cargo and 142,737 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 60,95534,94195,896 B.BULK CARGO ------ ----- ----- Clinkers ----- 14,09914,099 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 4,711------4,711 RICE ------1,023 1,023 WHEAT 25,904------ 25,904 SUGAR 3,755------ 3,755 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 47,412 ------ 47,412