KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:17 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Rome Express Container Ship DS Cougar Tanker Rdo Fortune Container Ship Cic Epos Wheat SHIPS SAILED: Oel Kedarnath Sea Ploeg Bw Zambesi Rome Express EXPECTED SAILING: date Oriental Jasmine10/12/20 Ym Eternity10/12/20 Ds Cougar 10/12/20 Idc Diamond11/12/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Castor N 10/12/20 Container Leo Paramount 10/12/20 D/L Container Jin Yun 10/12/20 L/55000 Clinker Nilufer Sultan 11/12/20 D/12000 Chemical Msc Chiara 11/12/20 D/L Container Northern Dexterity 11/12/20 D/L Container Cape Moreton 11/12/20 D/L Container Cosco Oceania 11/12/20 D/L Container As Sicilia 11/12/20 D/L Container Mohar11/12/20 L/21250 Cement Glovis Maple11/12/20 L/55000 Clinker Seahope II11/12/20 D/52500 Wheat Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 179,565 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,457 Metric Tons of export cargo and 120,108 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 63,303 41,066 104,369 B.BULK CARGO ------ ------ ------- CLINKERS ------ 16,200 16,200 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 6,522 ------ 6,522 RICE ------ 2,191 2.191 WHEAT 26,320 ------ 26,320 SUGAR 3,768 ------ 3,768 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 20,195 ------ 20,195

