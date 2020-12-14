KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: AS SiciliaContainer ship PapillionTanker CourageousFertilizer As SophiaContianer ship Oriental SakuraTanker EvolutionBerite Lumps CSL SophieContainer ship M.T KarachiTanker APL AntwerpContainer ship Hyundai OaklandContainer ship AthosWheat Jia HeGeneral Cargo DiyalaContainer ship SHIPS SAILED: M.T Lahore MOL Generosity Leo Paramount Achilleas s Cape Moreton Northern Dexterity Chem Polaris Cosco Oceania As Sophia Zilos Star Omicron As Sicilia EXPECTED SAILING: date Papillion14-12-2020 Mohar14-12-2020 Kota Karim15-12-2020 CSL Sophie15-12-2020 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Nilufer Sultan14-12-2020D/12000 chem Cosco Rotterdam14-12-2020D/L container Berlin Express14-12-2020D/L container Flagship IVY15-12-2020D/54151 mogas Sunray15-12-2020D/30000 mogas YM Excellence15-12-2020D/L container X-Press Bardsey15-12-2020D/L contianer Erving15-12-2020D/L container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 345,334 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 142,031 Metric Tons of export cargo and 203,303 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 90,038 84,340 174,378 B.BULK CARGO 2,432 ------ 2,432 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 10,780 ------ 10,780 Bulk Cement ------ 19,552 19,552 RICE ------ 6,947 6,947 Rock Phosphate 15,700 ------ 15,700 WHEAT 47,353 ------ 47,353 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 37,000 31,192 68,192