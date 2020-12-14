UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:33 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: AS SiciliaContainer ship PapillionTanker CourageousFertilizer As SophiaContianer ship Oriental SakuraTanker EvolutionBerite Lumps CSL SophieContainer ship M.T KarachiTanker APL AntwerpContainer ship Hyundai OaklandContainer ship AthosWheat Jia HeGeneral Cargo DiyalaContainer ship SHIPS SAILED: M.T Lahore MOL Generosity Leo Paramount Achilleas s Cape Moreton Northern Dexterity Chem Polaris Cosco Oceania As Sophia Zilos Star Omicron As Sicilia EXPECTED SAILING: date Papillion14-12-2020 Mohar14-12-2020 Kota Karim15-12-2020 CSL Sophie15-12-2020 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Nilufer Sultan14-12-2020D/12000 chem Cosco Rotterdam14-12-2020D/L container Berlin Express14-12-2020D/L container Flagship IVY15-12-2020D/54151 mogas Sunray15-12-2020D/30000 mogas YM Excellence15-12-2020D/L container X-Press Bardsey15-12-2020D/L contianer Erving15-12-2020D/L container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 345,334 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 142,031 Metric Tons of export cargo and 203,303 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 90,038 84,340 174,378 B.BULK CARGO 2,432 ------ 2,432 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 10,780 ------ 10,780 Bulk Cement ------ 19,552 19,552 RICE ------ 6,947 6,947 Rock Phosphate 15,700 ------ 15,700 WHEAT 47,353 ------ 47,353 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 37,000 31,192 68,192

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Import Leo Berlin Kota Wheat Hyundai Attock Petroleum Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz angry over Lahore division leadership

5 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed meets FIFA chief and discusse ..

9 minutes ago

Duty-free yarn imports demanded for textile sector ..

13 minutes ago

IHC reserves decision on CDA affectees cases

2 minutes ago

MD Pakistan Baitul Maal calls on VC Islamia Univer ..

2 minutes ago

Saxony's Police Report Violent Clashes With Protes ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.