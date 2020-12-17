KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: X-Press Bardsey Container Ship Mega Benefit Soya Bean Seed Merapi Tnker SHIPS SAILED: Jia He Triple Success Erving Vully EXPECTED SAILING: Bright Venture 17/12/20 Mahavir 17/12/20 Chrysanthi S 17/12/20 X-Press Bardsey 18/12/20 Scirocco 18/12/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Botany Bay 17/12/20 D/L Container Mol Grandeur 17/12/20 D/L Container Yu Chang 17/12/20 D/13330 Gen. Cargo Ever Dainty 18/12/20 D/L Container Msc HIna 18/12/20 D/L Container Northern Dedication 18/12/20 D/L Container As Sicilia 18/12/20 D/L Container Ince Kastamonu 18/12/20 D/54750 Wheat CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 176,346 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 32,866 metric tons of export cargo and 143,480 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 63,594 27,925 91,519 B.Bulk Cargo 231 231 Barite Lump ------ 3,350 3,350 Dap 11,802 11,802 Rice ------ 1,591 1,591 Rock Phosphate 10,500 ------ 10,500 Wheat 19,018 ------ 19,018 Oil/Liquid Cargo 38,335 ------ 38,335