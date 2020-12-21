KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Strategic EndeavorFertilizer AS SiciliaContainer ship Cosco AdenContainer ship EsperanzanContainer ship Kota NipahContainer ship BhairaviTanker M.T ShalamarTanker Conti CourageContainer ship Wan Hai 613Container ship Botany BayContainer ship SunrayTanker SHIPS SAILED: Team Challenge Mol Grandeur Northern Dedication Msc Hina Cosco Rotterdam Grate Epsilon Ever Dainty M.T Quetta Merapi Kota Nipah EXPECTED SAILING: date Conti courage21/12/2020 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Green Belt21/12/2020D/4287 White Spirit Oel Kedarnath21/12/2020D/L Container Hyundai Paramount21/12/2020D/L Container Xin Shanghai21/12/2020D/L Container Bridge22/12/2020D/L Container Xin Qing Dao22/12/2020D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover The total cargo handled at Karachi port during the last 48 hours closed at 344,051 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 129,731 metric tons of export cargo and 214,320 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 79,510 73,620 153,130 B.Bulk Cargo----- 60 60 Clinkers----- 56,051 56,051 DAP 6,468 ------ 6,468 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 13,624 ------ 13,624 Soya Bean Seeds 4,031 ------ 4,031 Wheat 25,233 ------ 25,233 Oil/Liquid Cargo85,454 ------ 85,454