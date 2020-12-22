KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota kaya Container Ship Jin Yun Clinkers YU Chang General Cargo Hyundai Paramount Container Ship Xin Shanghai Container Ship Xin Qing Dao Container Ship Bridge Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: AS Sicilia Conticourage Esperanzan Zhe Hai 520 Cosco Aden Bhairavi Kota Kaya EXPECTED SAILING: date Strategic Endeavor 22/12/20 M.T Shalamar 22/12/20 Jin Yun 23/12/20 Glovis Maple 23/12/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: AL Salam II 23/12/20 10341 Jet Oil/41898 Oil Mahavir 23/12/20 D/7000 Mogas AL Mahboobah 23/12/20 D/18825 Chemical Castor N 23/12/20 D/L Container MSC Pilar 23/12/20 D/L Container Madrid Express 23/12/20 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 213,866 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 62,208 Metric Tons of export cargo and 151,658 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 68,729 40,118 108,847 B.BULK CARGO 2,329 ------ 2,329 CLINKERS ------ 22,090 22,090 DAP 3,942 ------ 3,942 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 5,239 ------ 5,239 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 3,130 ------ 3,130 WHEAT 16,339 ------ 16,339 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 51,950 ------ 51,950