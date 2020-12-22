UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:00 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota kaya Container Ship Jin Yun Clinkers YU Chang General Cargo Hyundai Paramount Container Ship Xin Shanghai Container Ship Xin Qing Dao Container Ship Bridge Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: AS Sicilia Conticourage Esperanzan Zhe Hai 520 Cosco Aden Bhairavi Kota Kaya EXPECTED SAILING: date Strategic Endeavor 22/12/20 M.T Shalamar 22/12/20 Jin Yun 23/12/20 Glovis Maple 23/12/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: AL Salam II 23/12/20 10341 Jet Oil/41898 Oil Mahavir 23/12/20 D/7000 Mogas AL Mahboobah 23/12/20 D/18825 Chemical Castor N 23/12/20 D/L Container MSC Pilar 23/12/20 D/L Container Madrid Express 23/12/20 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 213,866 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 62,208 Metric Tons of export cargo and 151,658 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 68,729 40,118 108,847 B.BULK CARGO 2,329 ------ 2,329 CLINKERS ------ 22,090 22,090 DAP 3,942 ------ 3,942 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 5,239 ------ 5,239 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 3,130 ------ 3,130 WHEAT 16,339 ------ 16,339 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 51,950 ------ 51,950

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Oil Kaya Shanghai Kota Pilar Madrid Aden Wheat Hyundai Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

15 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

32 minutes ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

35 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

35 minutes ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

49 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Regent of Pa ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.