KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:16 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 )

SHIPS BERTHED: BridgeContainer ship GraceClinkers Navig8 SaiphTanker Green BeltTanker Oel KedarnathContainer ship MSC PilarContainer ship SHIPS SAILED: Strategic Endeavor Hyundai Paramount M.T Shalamar Navig8 Saiph Botany Bay Xin Shanghai Jin Yun Glovis Maple EXPECTED SAILING: date Nil EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Al Salam II23/12/2020 10341JetOil/41898 GasOil Mahavir23/12/2020D/7000 Mogas Castor N23/12/2020D/L Container Union Explorer23/12/2020L/55000 Clinkers M.T Lahore24/12/2020D/70000 Crude Oil M.T Karachi24/12/2020D/70000 Crude Oil Chembulk Ulsan24/12/2020D/3000 Chemical Cosco Taicang24/12/2020D/L Container Mol Globe24/12/2020D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 183,777 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 66,683 metric tons of export cargo and 117,094 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 65,459 34,178 99,637 B.BULK CARGO 4,221 ----- 4,221 CLINKERS ------ 32,505 32,505 DAP ------ ------ ------ Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)7,346 ------ 7,346 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 3,063 ------ 3,063 WHEAT 16,972 ------ 16,972 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 20,033 ------ 20,033

