KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Madrid Express Container Ship Star Antares Wheat Port Star Wheat AL Salam II Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Green Belt Sunray Madrid Express EXPECTED SAILING: date MSC Pilar 24-12-20 Bridge 24-12-20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: M.T Karachi 24-12-20 D/70000 Crude Oil Chembulk Ulsan 24-12-20 D/3000 Chemical Cosco Taicang 24-12-20 D/L Container MOL Globe 24-12-20 D/L Container Castorn 24-12-20 D/L Container Drive Green Highway 24-12-20 D/474 Vehicle AMI 25-12-20 D/2200 White Spirit Northern Discovery 25-12-20 D/L Container Taberacle Prince 25-12-20 L/17500 Cement JIN TAO 25-12-20 D/32762 General Cargo Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 186,242 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 34,189 Metric Tons of export cargo and 152,053 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 99,494 20,839 120,333 B.BULK CARGO 4,601 ------ 4,601 CLINKERS ------ 13,350 13,350 DAP ------ ------ ------- Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 7,098 ------ 7,098 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 3,084 ------ 3,084 WHEAT 21,895 ------ 21,895 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 15,881 ------ 15,881