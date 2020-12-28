KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Union Explorer Clinkers Smart Tina General Cargo Harrier Hunter Container Ship COSCO Taicang Container Ship M.T Karachi Tanker Diyala Container Ship CT Confidence Tanker Incs Kastamonu Wheat Mahavir Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Norther Discovery MOL Globe AL Salam II Tamina Theodora Tabernacle Prince AL Mahboobah EXPECTED SAILING: date COSCO Taicang 28-12-20 Seahope II 28-12-20 Wan Hai 613 28-12-20 Smart Tina 28-12-20 Harrier Hunter 29-12-20 M.T Karachi 29-12-20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Scirocco 28-12-20 D/55000 Mogas Gion Trader 28/12-20 D/4000 Styrene Monomer APL Columbus 28-12-20 D/L Container Actuaria 28-12-20 D/L Container Paxi 28-12-20 D/L Container M.

T Quetta 29-12-20 D/70000 Crude Oil AMI 29-12-20 D/2200 White Spirit Ubena 29-12-20 D/L Container Heilan Rising 29-12-20 D/30611 General Cargo Panagia Korona 29-12-20 L/55000 Clinkers Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 350,309 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 126,312 Metric Tons of export cargo and 223,997 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 78,953 95,987 174,940 B.BULK CARGO 12,006 ------ 12,006 CLINKERS ------ 19,729 19,729 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 5,430 ------ 5,430 CEMENT ------ 10,396 10,396 ROCK PHOSPHATE 13,805 ------ 13,805 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 4,073 ------ 4,073 WHEAT 48,077 ------ 48,077 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 61,653 ------ 61,653