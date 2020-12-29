KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 28 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Wooyang EliteGeneral Cargo APL ColumbusContainer ship Xin Qing DaoContainer ship SHIPS SAILED: Cosco Taicang Wan Hai 613 Smart Tina Diyala Seahope II Harrier Hunter EXPECTED SAILING: date Wooyang Elite29/12/2020 APL Columbus29/12/2020 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Oriental Cosmos29/12/2020D/2500 Chemical Ami29/12/2020D/2200 White Spirit Paxi29/12/2020D/L Container Ubena29/12/2020D/L Container Heilan Rising29/12/2020D/30611 General Cargo Panagia Korona29/12/2020L/55000 Clinkers Asavari30/12/2020D/2000 Chemical Southampton Express30/12/2020D/L Container Botany Bay30/12/2020D/L Container Barbara30/12/2020D/L Container Oocl Guangzhou30/12/2020D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 144,976 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 38,977 metric tons of export cargo and 105,999 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 27,170 27,307 54,477 B.BULK CARGO 12,879 150 13,029 CLINKERS ------ 11,520 11,520 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) ----- ------ ------ CEMENT ------ ------ ------ ROCK PHOSPHATE 6,081 ------ 6,081 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 2,308------ 2,308 WHEAT 15,087------ 15,087 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 42,474------ 42,474