Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: AS Sicilia Container Ship M.T Lahore Tanker Heilan Rising General Cargo Paxi Container Ship Ubena Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: M.T Karachi APL Columbus CT Confidence EXPECTED SAILING: date Mahavir 30-12-20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: SOL 30-12-20 D/6000 Jet Oil Southampton Express 30-12-20 D/L Container Botany Bay 30-12-20 D/L Container Actuaria 30-12-20 D/L Container OOCL Guangzhou 30-12-20 D/L Container Barbara 31-12-20 D/L Container Hyundai Pretige 31-12-20 D/L Container X-Press Guernsey 31-12-20 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 155,336 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,124 Metric Tons of export cargo and 111,212 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 34,373 28,329 62,702 B.BULK CARGO 8,424 150 8,574 CLINKERS ------ 15,645 15,645 ROCK PHOSPHATE 7,835 ------ 7,835 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 3,066 ------ 3,066 WHEAT 20,325 ------ 20,325 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 37,189 ------ 37,189

