KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 28 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Southampton ExpressContainer ship SciroccoTanker Panagia KoronaClinkers Chembulk UlsanTanker Oocl GuangzhouContainer ship ActuariaContainer ship SHIPS SAILED: Wooyang Elite Mahavir Paxi Chembulk Ulsan EXPECTED SAILING: date Xin Qing Dao31/12/2020 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Botany Bay31/12/2020D/L Container Hyundai Prestige31/12/2020D/L Container X-Press Guernsey31/12/2020D/L Container Aeolia31/12/2020D/57763 wheat Sol01/01/2021D/6000 Jet oil Nordspring01/01/2021D/L Container KMTC Mumbai01/01/2021D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 223,474 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 62,978 metric tons of export cargo and 160,496 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 58,24244,993 103,235 B.BULK CARGO 14,957----- 14,957 CLINKERS ------ 17,985 17,985 ROCK PHOSPHATE 7,000 ------ 7,000 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 2,793 ------ 2,793 WHEAT 18,906------ 18,906 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 58,598------ 58,598