UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:00 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 28 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Southampton ExpressContainer ship SciroccoTanker Panagia KoronaClinkers Chembulk UlsanTanker Oocl GuangzhouContainer ship ActuariaContainer ship SHIPS SAILED: Wooyang Elite Mahavir Paxi Chembulk Ulsan EXPECTED SAILING: date Xin Qing Dao31/12/2020 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Botany Bay31/12/2020D/L Container Hyundai Prestige31/12/2020D/L Container X-Press Guernsey31/12/2020D/L Container Aeolia31/12/2020D/57763 wheat Sol01/01/2021D/6000 Jet oil Nordspring01/01/2021D/L Container KMTC Mumbai01/01/2021D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 223,474 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 62,978 metric tons of export cargo and 160,496 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 58,24244,993 103,235 B.BULK CARGO 14,957----- 14,957 CLINKERS ------ 17,985 17,985 ROCK PHOSPHATE 7,000 ------ 7,000 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 2,793 ------ 2,793 WHEAT 18,906------ 18,906 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 58,598------ 58,598

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Oil Ulsan Southampton Wheat Hyundai Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for int'l inquiry on Kashmiris' ext ..

2 minutes ago

Colombia Reaches Agreement With Janssen to Buy 9Ml ..

2 minutes ago

4,981 COVID-19 patients in Sargodha division so fa ..

2 minutes ago

Plastic import increases 13.65% in 5 months

2 minutes ago

‘Initially Rs300,000 will be provided to poor fo ..

41 minutes ago

Smugglers jailed as China's 'biggest ever' illegal ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.