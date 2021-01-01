UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:10 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Chemstar Sapphire Tanker Hyundai Prestige Container Ship M.T Quetta Tanker JIN TAO Container Ship Ince Anadolu Wheat Barbara Container Ship Botany Bay Container Ship Mohar Cement SHIPS SAILED: Union Explorer M.T Lahore Southampton Express Xin Qing Dao AS Sicilia Star Antares Actuaria EXPECTED SAILING: date Heilan Rising 01-01-21 Ubena 01-01-21 OOCLGuangzhou 01-01-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: SOL 01-01-21 D/6000 Jet Oil Kmtc Mumbai 01-01-21 D/L Container MSC Nicole 01-01-21 D/L Container X-Press Guernsey 01-01-21 D/L Container Shiling 02-01-21 D/L Container AS Sophia 02-01-21 D/L Container Cscl Bohai Sea 02-01-21 D/L Container Spinel 02-01-21 L/60000 Clinkers Ince Karadeniz 02-01-21 D/54000 Wheat Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 173,641 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 46,908 Metric Tons of export cargo and 126,733 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 38,694 30,708 69,402 B.BULK CARGO 13,076 ------ 13,076 CLINKERS ------ 16,200 16,200 ROCK PHOSPHATE 8,635 ------ 8,635 SOYA BEANS SEEDS 2,786 ------ 2,786 WHEAT 11,799 ------ 11,799 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 51,743 ------ 51,743

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Mumbai Quetta Import Oil Southampton Wheat Hyundai 786 Investment Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Pakistani actress Zara Albaloshi gets permanent Sa ..

4 minutes ago

PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli steps down fr ..

21 minutes ago

TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offe ..

23 minutes ago

2020 termed a very disturbing year: Mian Zahid Hus ..

39 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan rides Rescue 1122 motorcycle

40 minutes ago

President Of Djibouti National Parliament & Comman ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.