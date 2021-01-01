KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Chemstar Sapphire Tanker Hyundai Prestige Container Ship M.T Quetta Tanker JIN TAO Container Ship Ince Anadolu Wheat Barbara Container Ship Botany Bay Container Ship Mohar Cement SHIPS SAILED: Union Explorer M.T Lahore Southampton Express Xin Qing Dao AS Sicilia Star Antares Actuaria EXPECTED SAILING: date Heilan Rising 01-01-21 Ubena 01-01-21 OOCLGuangzhou 01-01-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: SOL 01-01-21 D/6000 Jet Oil Kmtc Mumbai 01-01-21 D/L Container MSC Nicole 01-01-21 D/L Container X-Press Guernsey 01-01-21 D/L Container Shiling 02-01-21 D/L Container AS Sophia 02-01-21 D/L Container Cscl Bohai Sea 02-01-21 D/L Container Spinel 02-01-21 L/60000 Clinkers Ince Karadeniz 02-01-21 D/54000 Wheat Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 173,641 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 46,908 Metric Tons of export cargo and 126,733 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 38,694 30,708 69,402 B.BULK CARGO 13,076 ------ 13,076 CLINKERS ------ 16,200 16,200 ROCK PHOSPHATE 8,635 ------ 8,635 SOYA BEANS SEEDS 2,786 ------ 2,786 WHEAT 11,799 ------ 11,799 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 51,743 ------ 51,743