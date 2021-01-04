KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Panagia KoronaClinkers Oriental CosmosTanker SpinelClinkers Gion TraderTanker CSCL Bohai SeaContainer ship Ami Tanker PatraWheat EsperanzanContainer ship X-Press GuernseyContainer ship CMA CGM FidelioContainer ship AsavariTanker AeoliaWheat Mid OspreyTanker SHIPS SAILED: Panagia Korona MSC Nicole M.T Quetta Scirocco Kmtc Mumbai Chem Barcelona Nordspring Jin Tao Oriental Cosmos Barbara Gion Trader Flagship IVY Botany Bay EXPECTED SAILING: date Ami04/01/2021 Shiling04/01/2021 CMA CGM Fidelio04/01/2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Velos Sapphire04/01/2021D/55000 Mogas Liberty04/01/2021L/4000 Ethanol Mayssan04/01/2021D/L Container YU Chang04/01/2021L/23500 Mill scale Kanazawa05/01/2021D/16000 Palm oil Cosco Belgium05/01/2021D/L Container Kota Nilam05/01/2021D/L Container Da Xin05/01/2021D/521 General Cargo Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 348,118 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 149,218 metric tons of export cargo and 198,900 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 107,89394,644 202,537 B.BULK CARGO 17,847----- 17,847 CLINKERS ------ 42,860 42,860 Loose Bulk Cement------11,714 11,714 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 5,321------ 5,321 WHEAT 35,348------ 35,348 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 32,491------ 32,491