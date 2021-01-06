UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 04:43 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 28 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 28 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Tiger SummerTanker DA XinGeneral Cargo Cosco BelgiumContainer ship Oel KedarnathContainer ship KanazawaTanker SHIPS SAILED: Mid Osprey Mayssan Kota Nilam EXPECTED SAILING: date DA Xin06/01/2021 Tiger Summer07/01/2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Hyundai Privilege06/01/2021D/L Container AS Sicilia06/01/2021D/L Container Chemtrans Adriatic07/01/2021D/25000 Mogas JBU Onyx07/01/2021D/5200 Chem Xin Pu Dong07/01/2021D/L Container Greenwich Bridge07/01/2021D/L Container Pac Athena07/01/2021D/3701 General Cargo Lotta Auerbach07/01/2021D/2 Units Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 116,651 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 40,065 metric tons of export cargo and 76,586 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 45,10417,225 62,329 B.BULK CARGO 4,643----- 4,643 CLINKERS ------ 15,340 15,340 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 2,654 ------ 2,654 WHEAT 20,835------ 20,835 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 3,350------ 3,350

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Kota Wheat Hyundai Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Dua Lipa wants to branch out 'something different' ..

9 minutes ago

SEWA reveals operation of two 33 kV distr. station ..

14 minutes ago

Cabinet Committee Sindh for Old and abandoned vehi ..

24 seconds ago

Passengers advised to keep into consideration incr ..

2 minutes ago

Man City confirm more coronavirus cases

2 minutes ago

Fair price flour stalls set up in city

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.