KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 28 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Tiger SummerTanker DA XinGeneral Cargo Cosco BelgiumContainer ship Oel KedarnathContainer ship KanazawaTanker SHIPS SAILED: Mid Osprey Mayssan Kota Nilam EXPECTED SAILING: date DA Xin06/01/2021 Tiger Summer07/01/2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Hyundai Privilege06/01/2021D/L Container AS Sicilia06/01/2021D/L Container Chemtrans Adriatic07/01/2021D/25000 Mogas JBU Onyx07/01/2021D/5200 Chem Xin Pu Dong07/01/2021D/L Container Greenwich Bridge07/01/2021D/L Container Pac Athena07/01/2021D/3701 General Cargo Lotta Auerbach07/01/2021D/2 Units Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 116,651 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 40,065 metric tons of export cargo and 76,586 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 45,10417,225 62,329 B.BULK CARGO 4,643----- 4,643 CLINKERS ------ 15,340 15,340 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 2,654 ------ 2,654 WHEAT 20,835------ 20,835 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 3,350------ 3,350