KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Velos Sapphire Tanker AS Sicilia Container Ship Hyundai Privilege Container Ship Ince Karadeniz Wheat SHIPS SAILED: Da Xin Tiger Summer Chesapeake Bay Spinel Cosco Belgium EXPECTED SAILING: date Isuzu 07-01-21 Hyundai Privilege 07-01-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Jbu Onyx 07-01-21 D/5200 Chem Xin Pu Dong 07-01-21 D/L Container Green Wich Bridge 07-01-21 D/L Container PAC Athena 07-01-21 D/3701 General Cargo Lotta Auerbach 07-01-21 D/2 Units M.T Shalmar 08-01-21 D/70000 Crude Oil Northern Dexterity 08-01-21 D/L Container Tommi Ritscher 08-01-21 D/L Container DA Cai Yun 08-01-21 L/17000 Iron & Steel TN Sunrise 08-01-21 D/58605 Petcoke Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 177,308 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 56,562 Metric Tons of export cargo and 120,746 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 64,867 29,908 94,775 B.BULK CARGO 6,749 ------ 6,749 CLINKERS ------ 18,254 18,254 MILL SCALE ------ 8,400 8,400 SOYA BEANS SEEDS 2,417 ------ 2,417 WHEAT 26,683 ------ 26,683 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 20,030 ------ 20,030