KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Chemtrans AdriaticTanker Safeen Or YxContainer ship Ital LiricaContainer ship DiyalaContainer ship Star HydrusGeneral Cargo CMA CGM RacineContainer ship SHIPS SAILED: Pac Athena MSC Chiara CMA CGM Orfeo Safeen OR YX EXPECTED SAILING: date Greenwich Bridge12/01/2021 CMA CGM Racine12/01/2021 Chemtrans Adriatic12/01/2021 RDO Fortune12/01/2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Paris Express12/01/2021D/L Container Blue Balestier12/01/2021D/9008 Dap Green Belt13/01/2021D/3950 White Spirit Chem Venus13/01/2021D/2700 Chemical M.T. Quetta13/01/2021D/70000 Crude Oil Wan Hai 61113/01/2021D/L Container Ever Ursula13/01/2021D/L Container Vancouver13/01/2021D/L Container Ulanga13/01/2021D/L Container Hyundai Colombo13/01/2021D/L Container DA JI13/01/2021D/5988 General cArgo Silvia Ambition13/01/2021D/21525 General Cargo Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 158,956 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 29,868 metric tons of export cargo and 129,088 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 28,925 25,48654,411 B.BULK CARGO 8,448 110 8,558 Iron Powder---- 4,272 4,272 Petcoke 13,341 -----13,341 Soya Bean Seeds1,933 ----- 1,933 WHEAT 24,196 ------ 24,196 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 52,245 ------ 52,245

