KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday: SHIPS BERTHED

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday: SHIPS BERTHED: MV Jupiter General Cargo Blue Balestier Fertilizer Oriental Daphine Tanker SHIPS SAILED: M.T Lahore Green Wich Bridge CMA CGM Racine Chemtrans Adriatic Chemroute Pegasus EXPECTED SAILING: date Rdo Fortune 13-01-21 Diyala 13-01-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: M.T Quetta 13-01-21 D/70000 Crude Oil Chem Venus 13-01-21 D/2700 Chemical Ever Ursula 13-01-21 D/L Container Vancouver 13-01-21 D/L Container Paris Express 13-01-21 D/L Container Ulanga 13-01-21 D/L Container Hyundai Colombo 13-01-21 D/L Container Silvia Ambition 13-01-21 D/21525 General Cargo Da Ji 13-01-21 D/5988 General Cargo Carl Schulte 14-01-21 D/L Container Bellatrixi 14-01-21 D/L Container Bulk Orion 14-01-21 D/45740 DAP Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 114,641 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 17,950 Metric Tons of export cargo and 96,691 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 21,919 13,344 35,263 B.BULK CARGO 18,150 ------ 18,150 DAP 1,457 ------ 1,457 IRON & STEEL SCRAPE 6,500 ------ 6,500 IRON POWDER ------ 4,606 4,606 PETCOKE 13,357 ------ 13,357 SOYA BEANS SEEDS 1,555 ------ 1,555 WHEAT 23,253 ------ 23,253 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 10,500 ------ 10,500

