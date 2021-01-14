KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Ever UrsulaContainer ship Paris ExpressContainer ship M.T QuettaTanker VancouverContainer ship UlangaContainer ship Hyundai ColomboContainer ship STI QueensTanker SHIPS SAILED: Star Hudrus RDO Fortune Diyala Liberty EXPECTED SAILING: date Paris Express14/01/2021 Mega Benefit14/01/2021 MV Jupiter14/01/2021 Oriental Daphine14/01/2021 Aeolia15/01/2021 M.T Quetta15/01/2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Carl Schulte14/01/2021D/L Container Bellatrix I14/01/2021D/L Container Bulk Orion14/01/2021D/45740 Dap As Sicilia15/01/2021D/L Container Botany Bay15/01/2021D/L Contaienr Northern Dedication15/01/2021D/L Container Pluto Leader15/01/2021D/2620 Units Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 202,934 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 54,319 metric tons of export cargo and 148,615 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORTEXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 66,74346,877113,620 B.BULK CARGO --------- ---- DAP 4,503----- 4,503 Iron & Steel Scrape11,769-----11,769 Iron Poweder---- 3,942 3,942 Petcoke11,113-----11,113 Soya Bean Seeds 1,714----- 1,714Wheat21,773-----21,773Oil/Liquid Cargo31,0003,50034,500