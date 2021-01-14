UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:56 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Ever UrsulaContainer ship Paris ExpressContainer ship M.T QuettaTanker VancouverContainer ship UlangaContainer ship Hyundai ColomboContainer ship STI QueensTanker SHIPS SAILED: Star Hudrus RDO Fortune Diyala Liberty EXPECTED SAILING: date Paris Express14/01/2021 Mega Benefit14/01/2021 MV Jupiter14/01/2021 Oriental Daphine14/01/2021 Aeolia15/01/2021 M.T Quetta15/01/2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Carl Schulte14/01/2021D/L Container Bellatrix I14/01/2021D/L Container Bulk Orion14/01/2021D/45740 Dap As Sicilia15/01/2021D/L Container Botany Bay15/01/2021D/L Contaienr Northern Dedication15/01/2021D/L Container Pluto Leader15/01/2021D/2620 Units Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 202,934 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 54,319 metric tons of export cargo and 148,615 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORTEXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 66,74346,877113,620 B.BULK CARGO --------- ---- DAP 4,503----- 4,503 Iron & Steel Scrape11,769-----11,769 Iron Poweder---- 3,942 3,942 Petcoke11,113-----11,113 Soya Bean Seeds 1,714----- 1,714Wheat21,773-----21,773Oil/Liquid Cargo31,0003,50034,500

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Paris Hyundai Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan fails to satisfy FBR's questi ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese-build infrastructure to fuel East Africa's ..

3 minutes ago

Delivery of Int'l postal mail delays due to second ..

3 minutes ago

SC rejects acquittal appeal of a life sentence acc ..

3 minutes ago

India Successfully Completes Sea Vigil Naval Exerc ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Medical Watchdog Says Illegal to Import, ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.