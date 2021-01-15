KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: WAN HAI 611 Container Ship Carl Schulte Container Ship Bellatrix I Container Ship SCF Pioneer Tanker Green Belt Tanker Fortune Tanker AS Sicilia Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Ital Lirica Paris Express Mega Benefit MV Jupiter Hyundai Colombo Oriental Daphine Ever Ursula STI Queens DA Cai Yun Aeolia EXPECTED SAILING: date WAN HAI 611 15-01-21 TN Sunrise 15-01-21 M.T Quetta 15-01-21 Blue Balestier 15-01-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Ever Ursula 15-01-21 D/L Container Botany Bay 15-01-21 D/L Container Northern Dedication 15-01-21 D/L Container Dione 16-01-21 D/27500 Fertilizer KSL Huayang 16-01-21 D/16873 General Cargo Grace 16-01-21 L/34200 Clinkers Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 171,241 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 31,282 Metric Tons of export cargo and 139,959 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 59,449 20,272 79,721 B.BULK CARGO ------ 400 400 DAP 3,048 ------ 3,048 IRON & STEEL SCRAPE 1,846 ------ 1,846 IRON POWDER ------ 2,150 2,150 PETCOKE 10,666 ------ 10,666 WHEAT 22,858 ------ 22,858 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 42,092 8,460 50,552