KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Chem VenusTanker Wan Hai 611Container ship Botany BayContainer ship DioneFertilizer KSL HuayangGeneral Cargo GraceClinkers DM EmeraldTanker Baltic BridgeContainer ship MP the BelichickContainer ship Al MahboobahTanker MoharCement SHIPS SAILED: Green Belt Pluto Leader Bellatrix I Sol Vancouver As Sicilia Northern Dedication Chem Venus Ulanga SCF Pioneer Fortune Ever Ursula EXPECTED SAILING: date Ince Karadeniz18/01/2021 Patra19/01/2021 Constantinos20/01/2021 Baltic Bridge21/01/2021 MP The Belichick22/01/2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Szczecin Trader18/01/2021D/L Container Marianna18/01/2021D/52400 Rock Phosphate Haein Hope19/01/2021D/10500 ethanol Oriental Freesia19/01/2021D/9500 Ethanol Eva Usuki19/01/2021L/17500 Ethanol Ginga Kite19/01/2021D/2260 Base oil Edison 19/01/2021D/L Container CSL Sophie19/01/2021D/L Container KMTC Colombo19/01/2021D/L Container Ithomi19/01/2021D/58700 wheat in Bulk Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi port during the last 48 hours closed at 281,584 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 67,697 metric tons of export cargo and 213,887 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 83,098 59,984 143,082 B.BULK CARGO 19,53210619,638 Clinkers-----6,4876,487 DAP 12,582 ------ 12,582 Loose Bulk Cement-----1,120 1,120 Soya Bean Seeds3,749-----3,749 WHEAT 29,067----- 29,067 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 65,859 ------65,859