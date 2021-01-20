UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Szczecin TraderContainer ship CSL SophieContainer ship Oel KedarnathContainer ship Blue RidgeCanola Haein HopeTanker Rukia-VCement SHIPS SAILED: Constantions Botany Bay Sil Via Ambition KSL Huayang Grace Patra Kota Naked EXPECTED SAILING: date Ocean Rose20/01/2021 Tomini Symphony20/01/2021 Szczecin Trader21/01/2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Bomar Lynx20/01/2021D/4000 Chemical Eva Usuki20/01/2021L/17500 Ethanol Bay Yasu21/01/2021D/1200 Palm Oil Al Salam II21/01/2021D/11000 Jet oil Scirocco21/01/2021L/15000 Naphtha Teera Bhum21/01/2021D/L Container Cosco Eurpoe21/01/2021D/L Container Grand Way Star21/01/2021L/3323 General cargo Safesea Anya21/01/2021L/56000 Clinkers Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 94,594 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 23,870 metric tons of export cargo and 70,724 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORTEXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 10,252 7,62517,877 B.BULK CARGO 24,505------24,505 CLINKERS ------ 5,843 5,843 DAP 13,495------13,495 LOOSE BULK CEMENT ------10,40210,402 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 5,389------ 5,389 WHEAT 4,637------ 4,637 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 12,446------12,446

