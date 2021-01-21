KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of shipsand cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during thelast 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: KMTC Colombo Container Ship Ginga Kite Tanker Bomar Lynx Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Mohar Ocean Rose Tomini Symphony KMTC Colombo EXPECTED SAILING: date Szczecin Trader 21/01/21 DA Ji 21/01/21 AL Mahboobah 21/01/21 CSL Sophie 21/01/21 OEL Kedarnath 21/01/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Bay Yasu 21/01/21 D/1200 Palm Oil AL Salam II 21/01/21 D/11000 Jet Oil Scirocco 21/01/21 L/15000 Naphtha Teera Bhum 21/01/21 D/L Container Cosco Eurpoe 21/01/21 D/L Container Safesea Anya 21/01/21 L/56000 Clinkers M.T Lahore 22/01/21 D/70000 Crude Oil MOL Generosity 22/01/21 D/L Container Northern Discovery 22/01/21 D/L Container AS Sicilia 22/01/21 D/L Container IDC Diamond 22/01/21 L/5000 Clinerks Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 151,061 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,914 Metric Tons of export cargo and 108,147 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 66,765 39,058 105,823 B.BULK CARGO 8,383 ------ 8,383 CANOLA 2,401 ------ 2,401 CEMENT ------ 3,856 3,856 CLINKERS ------ ------ ------ DAP 12,820 ------ 12,820 LOOSE BULK CEMENT ------ ------ ------ SOYA BEAN SEEDS 5,198 ------ 5,198 WHEAT 5,375 ------ 5,375 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 7,205 ------ 7,205