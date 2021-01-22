KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Teer BhumContainer ship Al Salam IITanker Safesea AnyaTanker Cosco EuropeContainer ship Oriental FreesiaTanker IthomiWheat Mol GenerosityContainer ship SHIPS SAILED: Szczecin Trader Da Ji Al Mahboobah CSL Sophie OEL Kedarnath Ginga Kite EXPECTED SAILING: date --------Nil----------- EXPECTED ARRIVAL: M.T.Lahore22/01/2021D/70000 Crude oil Northern Discovery22/01/2021D/L Container As Sicilia22/01/2021D/L Container IDC Diamond22/01/2021L/50000 Clinkers Scarlet Lady22/01/2021D/65500 Wheat M.T.Quetta23/01/2021D/70000 Crude Oil M.T Shalamar23/01/2021D/70000 Crude oil APL Antwerp23/01/2021D/L Container KSL Deyang23/01/2021D/30750 General cargo BBC Diamond23/01/2021D/1085 Condensor Cargo Handling Turnover The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 95,548 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 39,342 metric tons of export cargo and 56,206 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 23,30827,75751,065 B.BULK CARGO 6 ----- 6 Canola----------- ----- CEMENT ------ 7,785 7,785 Clinkers------ 1,800 1,800 DAP 12.745-----12,745 Loose Bulk Cement---------------- Soya Bean Seeds 9,338----- 9,338 Wheat 6,600----- 6,600 Oil/Liquid Cargo 4,2092,000 6,209