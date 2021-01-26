KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota NaluriContainer ship Hyundai ShanghaiContainer ship SHIPS SAILED: M.T Lahore Ningbo Express Diyala CMA CGM Moliere YM Eternity Kota Naluri EXPECTED SAILING: date ---------Nil--------------- EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Mutribe26/01/2021D/40000 Gas Oil Botany Bay26/01/2021D/L Container Sky Ploeg27/01/2021L/2500 Low Sulpher Ever Dainty27/01/2021D/L Container Hong Kong Express27/01/2021D/L Container Tabernacle Prince27/01/2021L/17500 cement Shorthorn Express27/01/2021D/2078 Cattles LMZ Phoebe27/01/2021D/17211 General cargo Hai Nam 8927/01/2021D/13500 steel scrap Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi port during the last 24 hours closed at 184,954 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 75,034 metric tons of export cargo and 109,920 metric tons of import cargo during the said peiord.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITYIMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers36,69348,80485,497 B.Bulk Cargo------------------ Canola5,855------ 5,855 Clinkers------18,83418,834 Soya Bean Seeds 5,314------ 5,314 Wheat13,780------13,780 Oil/ Liquid cargo48,278 4,13052,408