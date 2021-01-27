KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of shipsand cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during thelast 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Marianna Phosphate Seachance Tanker Botany Bay Container Ship Scirocco Tanker Tabernacle Prince Cement SHIPS SAILED: Hyundai Shanghai Rukia-V M.T Quetta EVA Usuki EXPECTED SAILING: date Seasafe Anya 27/01/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Shorthorn Express 27/01/21 LMZ Phoebe 28/01/21 HAI NAM 89 28/01/21 Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 105,154 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 12,116 Metric Tons of export cargo and 93,038 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 17,875 3,604 21,479 B.BULK CARGO ------ ------ ------ CANOLA 6,454 ------ 6,454 CEMENT ------ 762 CLINKERS ------ 4,300 4,300 ROCK PHOSPHATE 7,600 ------ 7,600 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 5,009 ------ 5,009 WHEAT 7,979 ------ 7,797 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 48,121 3,450 51,571

