KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Hong Kong ExpressContainer ship Ever DaintyContainer ship' Shorthorn ExpressCarrier ReginaTanker SHIPS SAILED: Scirocco EXPECTED SAILING: date Botany Bay28/01/2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Hai Nam 8928/01/2021D/13500 steel scrap LMZ Phoebe28/01/2021D/17211 General cargo Mol Grandeur29/01/2021D/L Container Polo29/01/2021D/L Container Nordspring29/01/2021D/L Container KMTC Mumbai29/01/2021D/L Container Zhen Hua 729/01/2021Units Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 195,238 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 64,095 metric tons of export cargo and 131,143 metric tons of import cargo during the said periopd.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITYIMPORT EXPORT TOTAL Container61,01734,68095,697 B.Bulk Cargo----------------- Canola6,405------6,405 Cattles 324------ 324 Clinkers----- 9,300 9,300 Cements----- 9,440 9,440 Rock Phosphate11,500------11,500 Soya Bean Seeds 3,362------ 3,362 Wheat10,554------10,554 Oil,Liquid Cargo37,98110,67548,656