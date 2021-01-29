UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of shipsand cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during thelast 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: KSL Deyang General Cargo Theodosia Tanker HAI NAM 89 General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: Safesea Anya Seachance Botany Bay Hong Kong Express Shorthorn Express EXPECTED SAILING: date Agnes 29/01/21 IDC Diamond 29/01/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: MOL Grandeur 29/01/21 D/L Container Polo 29/01/21 D/L Container Nordspring 29/01/21 D/L Container KMTC Mumbai 29/01/21 D/L Container ZHEN JUA 7 29/01/21 Units MP The Belichick 30/01/21 D/L Container LEO Paramount 30/01/21 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 147,649 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 45,009 Metric Tons of export cargo and 102,640 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 21,394 21,846 43,240 B.BULK CARGO 15,071 ------ 15,071 CANOLA 6,286 ------ 6,286 CATTLES 538 ------ 538 CLINKERS ------ 18,323 18,323 CEMENTS ------ 3,840 3,840 IRON & STEEL SCRAPE 4,874 ------ 4,874 ROCK PHOSPHATE 10,900 ------ 10,900 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 4,586 ------ 4,586 WHEAT 8,991 ------ 8,991 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 30,000 1,000 31,000

