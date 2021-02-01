UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:34 PM

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: MP The BelichickContainer ship Leo ParamountContainer ship Tiger IntegrityTanker As SiciliaContainer ship M.T ShalamarTanker Conti CourageContainer ship Sky PloegTanker CMA CGM TitusContainer ship SHIPS SAILED: Haein Hope LMZ Phoebe Hai Nam 89 Nordspring Mol Grandeur Polo KSL Deyang Regina MP The Belichick Leo Paramount KMTC Dubai Ithomi Tiger Integrity EXPECTED SAILING: date Marianna01/02/2021 Conti Courage01/02/2021 Blue Ridge02/02/2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Cosco Rotterdam01/02/2021D/L Container Kota Nilam01/02/2021D/L Container Teera Bhum01/02/2021D/L Container Lime Galaxy02/02/2021D/2500 Chemical Glenda Melanie02/02/2021D/30000 Mogas Edison02/02/2021D/L Container X-Press Bardsey02/02/2021D/L Container Oel Kedarnath02/02/2021D/L Container Lian Hua Song02/02/2021L/20000 Iron Ore Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 302,423 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 74,292 metric tons of export cargo and 228,131 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers84,77474,042158,816 B.Bulk Cargo11,367-----11,367 Canola 9,491----- 9,491 Iron & Steel Scrape 2,319----- 2,319 Rock Phosphate18,300-----18,300 Soya Bean Seeds 6,777----- 6,777 Wheat16,524-----16,524 Oil/Liquid Cargo78,579 25078,829

