KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of shipsand cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: DA GUI General Cargo Attalia Soyabean Seeds Cosco Rotterdam Container Ship Mutriba Tanker KOTA Nilam Container Ship Nordic Callao Tanker Teera Bhum Container Ship YM Excellence Container Ship AL Mahboobah Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Tiger Integrity Theodosia Marianna Conti Courage SK Plieg AS Sicilia M.T Shalamar CMA CGM Titus EXPECTED SAILING: date Blue Ridge 02/02/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Lime Galaxy 02-02-21 D/2500 Chemical Glenda Melanie 02-02-21 D/30000 Mogas X-Press Bardsey 02-02-21 D/L Container OEL Kedarnath 02-02-21 D/L Container Cosco Aden 03-02-21 D/L Container Ubena 03-02-21 D/L Container Alondra 03-02-21 D/1750 Live Stock Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 151,423 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 40,392 Metric Tons of export cargo and 111,031 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 40,754 40,392 81,146 B.BULK CARGO 8,285 ------ 8,285 CANOLA 1,676 ------ 1,676 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 2,376 ------ 2,376 WHEAT 6,874 ------ 6,874 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 51,066 ------ 51,066