KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of shipsand cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during thelast 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: LMZ Phoebe Clinkers OEL Kedarnath Container Ship LIME Galaxy Tanker SHIPS SAILED: KOTA Nilam BLUE Ridge Darya Aum EXPECTED SAILING: date Nordic Callao 03-02-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: X-Press Bardsey 03-02-21 D/L Container TRF Kobe 04-02-21 D/1500 Chemical Edison 04-02-21 D/L Container A.Idefix 04-02-21 D/L Container Alondra 04-02-21 D/1750 Live Stock Lian Hua Song 04-02-21 L/20000 Iron Ore Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 117,848 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 29,357 Metric Tons of export cargo and 88,491 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 46,771 19,140 65,911 B.BULK CARGO 5,442 ------ 5,442 CANOLA ------ ------ ------ CLINKERS ------ 10,217 10,217 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 521 ------ 521 WHEAT 6,973 ------ 6,973 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 28,784 ------ 28,784