UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of shipsand cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: M.T Lahore Tanker MOL Globe Container Ship Chembulk Yokohama Tanker Mohar Cement MSC Pilar Container Ship Alondra Live Stock Carrier SEA Delta Tanker Eider S Wheat M.T Quetta Tanker Barlin Express Container Ship Lila General Cargo Mahavir Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Cosco Rotterdam Hyundai Oakland Wawasan Bluefin MSC Jasmine Northern Dexterity Glenda Melanie Chembulk Yokohama MSC Pilar X-Press Bardsey Berlin Express M.T Lahore EXPECTED SAILING: date MOLGlobe 08-02-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: APL Colombus 08-02-21 D/L Container Cosco Malaysia 08-02-21 D/L Container Diyala 08-02-21 D/L Container Shiling 08-02-21 D/L Container NEW Hellas 09-02-21 D/72000 Crude Oil M.

T Shalamar 09-02-21 D/72000 Crude Oil Hyundai Jakarta 09-02-21 D/L Container Botany Bay 09-02-21 D/L Container Rome Express 09-02-21 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 301,841 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 77,405 Metric Tons of export cargo and 224,436 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 63,260 52,295 115,555 B.BULK CARGO 2,926 500 3,426 IRON ORE ------ 15,650 15,650 CLINKERS ------ 8,960 8,960 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 13,146 ------ 13,146 WHEAT 17,029 ------ 17,029 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 128,075 ------ 128,075

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Quetta Import Oil Berlin Jakarta Rome Yokohama Rotterdam Pilar Oakland Malaysia Wheat Hyundai Attock Petroleum Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

15 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

46 minutes ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

47 minutes ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

48 minutes ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.