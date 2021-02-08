KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of shipsand cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: M.T Lahore Tanker MOL Globe Container Ship Chembulk Yokohama Tanker Mohar Cement MSC Pilar Container Ship Alondra Live Stock Carrier SEA Delta Tanker Eider S Wheat M.T Quetta Tanker Barlin Express Container Ship Lila General Cargo Mahavir Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Cosco Rotterdam Hyundai Oakland Wawasan Bluefin MSC Jasmine Northern Dexterity Glenda Melanie Chembulk Yokohama MSC Pilar X-Press Bardsey Berlin Express M.T Lahore EXPECTED SAILING: date MOLGlobe 08-02-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: APL Colombus 08-02-21 D/L Container Cosco Malaysia 08-02-21 D/L Container Diyala 08-02-21 D/L Container Shiling 08-02-21 D/L Container NEW Hellas 09-02-21 D/72000 Crude Oil M.

T Shalamar 09-02-21 D/72000 Crude Oil Hyundai Jakarta 09-02-21 D/L Container Botany Bay 09-02-21 D/L Container Rome Express 09-02-21 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 301,841 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 77,405 Metric Tons of export cargo and 224,436 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 63,260 52,295 115,555 B.BULK CARGO 2,926 500 3,426 IRON ORE ------ 15,650 15,650 CLINKERS ------ 8,960 8,960 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 13,146 ------ 13,146 WHEAT 17,029 ------ 17,029 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 128,075 ------ 128,075