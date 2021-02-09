KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: AS SiciliaContainer ship Franbo logosGeneral Cargo Cosco MalaysiaContainer ship ShilingContainer ship DiyalaContainer ship SHIPS SAILED: Mol Globe Lian Hua Song M.T Quetta Sea Delta EXPECTED SAILING: date Scarlet Lady09/02/2021 Cosco Malaysia09/02/2021 Franbo Logos09/02/2021 Diyala09/02/2021 Mohar09/02/2021 AS Sicilia09/02/2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Maliha09/02/2021D/2500 Solvent Chem Wolverine09/02/2021D/3000 Chemical M.T Shalamar09/02/2021D/72000 Crude oil Hyundai Jakarta09/02/2021D/L Container Botany Bay09/02/2021D/L Container Rome Express09/02/2021D/L Container Glyfada10/02/2021L/29000 Clinkers LMZ Titan10/02/2021D/52500 Wheat Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 160,278 metric tons, the breakup show that the port has handled 34,663 metric tons of export cargo and 125,615 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITYIMPORTEXPORTTOTAL Containers65,98422,85488,838 B.Bulk Cargo14,953-----14,953 Iron Ore----- 1,505 1,505 Cement-----10,30410,304 Soya Bean Seeds 6,045---- 6,046 Wheat 5,942---- 5,942Oil/Liquid Cargo32,690----32,690