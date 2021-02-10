KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: DM JadeTanker New hellasTanker TRF MemphisTanker PS MilanoTanker Hyundai JakartaContainer ship Rome ExpressContainer ship Yara JGeneral Cargo Botany BayContainer ship SHIPS SAILED: Mahavir Cosco Malaysia Franbo Logos Mohar Diyala AS Sicilia Lila Hyundai Jakarta Alondra DM Jade Scarlet Lady EXPECTED SAILING: date ----------Nil---------------- EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Glyfada10/02/2021L/29000 Clinkers Korea Chemi11/02/2021L/4000 Ethanol Glen Canyon Bridge11/02/2021D/L Container MSC Nicole11/02/2021D/L Container Tamina11/02/2021D/L Container Grand Way Star11/02/2021L/3323 General cargo Porthos11/02/2021D/7701 General cargo LMZ Titan11/02/2021d/52500 Wheat Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 151,352 metric tons, the breakup show that the port has handled 32,200 metric tons of export cargo and 119,152 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITYIMPORTEXPORTTOTAL Containers51,62428,21479,838 B.Bulk Cargo 3,187---- 3,187 Cattles 786---- 786 Iron & Steel Scrap 2,000---- 2,000 Cement----- 1,986 1,986 Soya Bean Seeds 6,234---- 6,234 Wheat 8,376---- 8,376 Oil/Liquid Cargo46,9452,00048,945