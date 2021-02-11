UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of shipsand cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during thelast 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Celia Tanker Repair Maliha Tanker Glyfada Clinkers SHIPS SAILED: Rome Express EXPECTED SAILING: date NIL EXPECTED ARRIVAL: GLEN cANYON Bridge 11-02-21 D/L Container MSC Nicole 11-02-21 D/L Container Tamina 11-02-21 D/L Container LMZ Titani 11-21-21 D/L 52500 Wheat Songa Nuerberg 12-02-21 D/L Container Nothern Dedication 12-02-21 D/L Container Porthos 12-02-21 D/7701 General Cargo Ince Inebolu 12-02-21 D/51000 Wheat Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 161,543 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 47,673 Metric Tons of export cargo and 113,870 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 32,705 32,260 64,965 B.BULK CARGO ------ ------ ------ CLINKERS ------ 15,413 15,413 IRON & STEEL SCRAP 13,530 ------ 13,530 CEMENT ------ ------ ------ SOYA BEAN SEEDS 6,007 ------ 6,007 WHEAT 6,889 ------ 6,889 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 54,739 ------ 54,739

