KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of shipsand cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during thelast 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: MSC Nicole Container Ship Hafnia Europe Tanker M.T Shalamar Tanker Tamina Container Ship Glen Canyon Bridge Container Ship Grand Way Star General Cargo Chem Wolverine Tanker SHIPS SAILED: NEW Hellas PS Milano Shiling Tamina TRF Memphis Botany Bay EXPECTED SAILING: date Gl Yfada 12-02-21 MSC Nicole 12-02-21 Yara J 12-02-21 M.T Shalamar 13-02-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: MSC Ishyka 12-02-21 D/L Container Nothern Dedication 12-02-21 D/L Container Songa Nuerberg 12-02-21 D/L Container Porthos 12-02-21 D/7701 General Cargo INCE Inebolu 12-02-21 D/51000 Wheat AS Sophia 13-02-21 D/L Container ASIA Ruby II 13-02-21 L/52500 Clinkers Parnassos 13-02-21 D/59083 Soya Bean Seeds Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 119,003 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 25,378 Metric Tons of export cargo and 93,625 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 37,767 11,222 48,989 B.BULK CARGO ------ 569 569 CLINKERS ------ 13,587 13,587 IRON & STEEL SCRAP 8,046 ------ 8,046 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 4,971 ------ 4,971 WHEAT 7,208 ------ 7,208 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 35,633 ------ 35,633

