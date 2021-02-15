UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: MSC Ishyka Container Ship ASIA Ruby II Clinkers INCE Inebolu Wheat AS Sophia Container Ship AL Shaffian Tanker Teera Bhum Container Ship APL Columbus Container Ship Constantinos Tanker SHIPS SAILED: GLEN Canyon Bridger M.T Shalamar Songa Nuerberg Northern Dedication Porthos MSC Ishyka AS Sophia EXPECTED SAILING: date Tamina 15-02-21 Teera Bhum 15-02-21 APL Columbus 15-02-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: BOW Cardinal 15-02-21 D/3000 Chemical OOCL Guangzhou 15-02-21 D/L Container XIN YAN Tian 15-21-21 D/L Container KOTA Nekad 15-02-21 D/L Container WAH HAI 613 15-02-21 D/L Container Asteris 15-02-21 D/31500 G.

Cargo+ BBC Volga 15-02-21 D/24 P.Cargo Korea Chemi 16-02-21 L/4000 Ethanol Hyundai Paramount 16-02-21 D/L Container Ulanga 16-02-21 D/L Container Estela Claire 16-02-21 D/63850 Canola Pure Vison 16-02-21 D/47501 Wheat Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 196,484 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 81,554 Metric Tons of export cargo and 114,930 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 72,690 60,488 133,178 B.BULK CARGO 5,421 1,976 7,397 CLINKERS ------ 17,290 17,290 SOYA BEANS SEEDS 9,761 ------ 9,761 WHEAT 17,882 ------ 17,882 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 9,176 1,800 10,976

