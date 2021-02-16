KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: XIN YAN Tian Container Ship DAE Won Tanker OOCL Guangzhou Container Ship AS Teris General Cargo KOTA Naked Container Ship WAN HAI 613 Container Ship Hyundai Paramount Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Tamina Teera Bhum Grand Way Star APL Columbus EXPECTED SAILING: date DAE WON 16-02-21 ASIA Ruby II 16-02-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Korea Chem 16-02-21 L/4000 Ethanol Ulanga 16-02-21 D/L Container Estela Claire 16-02-21 D/63850 Canola Golden Brilliant 17-02-21 D/1000 Chemical Chemroad Wing 17-02-21 D/20000 Palm Oil, D/4500 Base Oil Erving 17-02-21 D/L Container AS Sicilia 17-02-21 D/L Container OEL Kedarnath 17-02-21 D/L Container Pure Vison 17-02-21 D/47501 Wheat INCE Fortune 17-02-21 D/55000 Wheat Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 184,893 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 75,006 Metric Tons of export cargo and 109,887 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 39,834 47,814 87,948 B.BULK CARGO 17,863 ------ 17,863 CLINKERS ------ 25,192 25,192 SOYA BEANS SEEDS 5,103 ------ 5,103 WHEAT 19,913 ------ 19,913 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 27,174 2,000 29,174