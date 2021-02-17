UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Bow Cardinal Tanker Erving Container Ship Nicholas Wheat SHIPS SAILED: Kota Naked Xin Yantian Dae Won Maliha Asteris Hyundai Paramount EXPECTED SAILING: date Asia Ruby II 17/02/21 Nilufer Sultan 17-02-21 Erving 17-02-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Korea Chem 17-02-21 L/4000 Ethanol Golden Brilliant 17-02-21 D/1000 Chemical Chemroad Wing 17-02-21 D/20000 Palm Oil, D/4500 Base Oil OEL Kedarnath 17-02-21 D/L Container AS Sicilia 17-02-21 D/L Container INCE Fortune 17-02-21 D/55000 Wheat M.T Lahore 18/02/21 D/72000 Crude Oil M.T Quetta 18/02/21 D/70000 Crude Oil Fuji Galaxy 18/02/21 D/3000 Mixed Xylene Actuaria 18/02/21 D/L Container Ocean Trader 18/02/21 D/2000 General Cargo Rong Da Chang 18/02/21 D/6074 General Cargo Kuwana 18/02/21 D/17463 General Cargo Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 139,724 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 22,769 Metric Tons of export cargo and 116,955 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 52,610 13,411 66,021 B.BULK CARGO 13,513 ------ 13,513 CLINKERS ------ 9,358 9,358 SOYA BEANS SEEDS 4,031 ------ 4,031 WHEAT 15,475 ------ 15,475 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 31,326 ------ 31,326

