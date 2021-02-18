UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:01 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: ElbabeWheat Oel KedarnathContainer ship Korea ChemiTanker Wan Hai 613Container ship Chemroad WingTanker SHIPS SAILED: Asia Ruby II Nilufer Sultan Al Shaffiah Erving Eider S Oocl Guangzhou EXPECTED SAILING: date Constantinos18/02/2021 Bow Cardinal18/02/2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Fuji Galaxy18/02/2021D/3000 Mixed Xylene M.T Quetta18/02/2021D/70000 Crude Oil Kuwana18/02/2021D/17463 General Cargo Rich Breeze19/02/2021L/15000 Naphtha Ariane Makara19/02/2021D/6000 Chemical Sea Ambition19/02/2021D/7000 chemical NCC Jood19/02/2021D/34000 Mogas Xin Qing Dao19/02/2021D/L Container Harrier Hunter19/02/2021D/L Container AS Scilia19/02/2021D/L Container Barbara19/02/2021D/L Container Northern Discovery 19/02/2021D/L Container Actuaria19/02/2021D/L Container IDA19/02/2021D/56580 Wheat Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 119,804 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 33,753 metric tons of export cargo and 86,051 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORTEXPORTTOTAL Containers54,13433,75387,887 Soya Bean Seeds 3,811---- 3,811 Wheat13,756----13,756 Oil/Liquid Cargo 14,350----14,350

