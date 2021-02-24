UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Estela ClaireCanola M.T ShalamarTanker Bunun ChampionClinkers XiamenContainer ship Ital LiricaContainer ship Kota NaluriContainer ship SHIPS SAILED: Rich Breeza Wiebke AS Sicilia EXPECTED SAILING: date LMZ Titan24/02/2021 Kota Naluri24/02/2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Independent Spirit24/02/2021 D/L Container Segara Mas24/02/2021 D/L Container Ginga Saker25/02/2021 D/2028 Base Oil Diyyinah 125/02/2021 D/35000 Mogas Octaden25/02/2021 L/8500 Ethanol Mozart25/02/2021 D/L Container Diyala25/02/2021 D/L Container Madrid Express25/02/2021 D/L Container Cosco Hellas25/02/2021 D/L Container George Washinton25/02/2021 D/L Container Monoceros Leader25/02/2021 D/420 vehicle Regine25/02/2021 D/General cargo Karina Danica25/02/2021 D/General cargo Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 203,091 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 57,661 metric tons of export cargo and 145,430 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITYIMPORTEXPORTTOTAL Containers64,59826,36190,959 Bulk Cargo10,696-----10,696 Clinkers-----26,70026,700 Rock Phosphate10,180-----10,180 Soya Bean Seeds 8,955----- 8,955 Wheat14,501-----14,501 Oil/Liquid Cargo36,5004,60041,100

