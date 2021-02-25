UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :: Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Independent Spirit Container Ship Morioka Tanker Yi Long Shan Clinkers SHIPS SAILED: Xiamen Kota Naluri Lmz Titan Kuw ana M.T Shalamar EXPECTED SAILING:date Equinox Star 25-02-21 Rdo Fortune 25-02-21 Ital Lirica 25/02/21 Grace 25/02/21 Xin Qing Dao 25/02/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Diyyinah 1 25-02-21 D/35000 Mogas Regine 25-02-21 D/General Cargo Monoceros Leader 25-02-21 D/420 Vehicle Maostros 26-02-21 D/55000 Mogas Stolt Maple 26-02-21 D/4000 Ethanol Gnga Saker 26-02-21 D/2028 Base Oil Chemroad Echo 26-02-21 D/6500 Base Oil Nordspring 26-02-21 D/L Container Nabiha Queen 26-02-21 D/7500 Cement Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 162,675 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 49,065 Metric Tons of export cargo and 113,610 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 31,036 20,515 51,551 BULK CARGO 5,836 ------ 5,836 CANOLA 602 ------ 602 CLINKERS ------ 28,550 28,550 ROCK PHOSPHATE 10,603 ------ 10,603 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 5,760 ------ 5,760 WHEAT 20,946 ------ 20,946 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 38,827 ------ 38,827

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Oil Vehicle Xiamen Kota Morioka Wheat Karachi Port

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund extends US$50m for poverty reduction in ..

21 minutes ago

Court summons Meesha Shafi, other suspects in lega ..

32 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia decides to resume all international ..

1 hour ago

Mahira Khan’s funny video stuns fans

2 hours ago

Fawad Alam is elated over promotion in Central Con ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE imposes sanctions on individual for breach a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.