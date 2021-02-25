KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :: Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Independent Spirit Container Ship Morioka Tanker Yi Long Shan Clinkers SHIPS SAILED: Xiamen Kota Naluri Lmz Titan Kuw ana M.T Shalamar EXPECTED SAILING:date Equinox Star 25-02-21 Rdo Fortune 25-02-21 Ital Lirica 25/02/21 Grace 25/02/21 Xin Qing Dao 25/02/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Diyyinah 1 25-02-21 D/35000 Mogas Regine 25-02-21 D/General Cargo Monoceros Leader 25-02-21 D/420 Vehicle Maostros 26-02-21 D/55000 Mogas Stolt Maple 26-02-21 D/4000 Ethanol Gnga Saker 26-02-21 D/2028 Base Oil Chemroad Echo 26-02-21 D/6500 Base Oil Nordspring 26-02-21 D/L Container Nabiha Queen 26-02-21 D/7500 Cement Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 162,675 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 49,065 Metric Tons of export cargo and 113,610 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 31,036 20,515 51,551 BULK CARGO 5,836 ------ 5,836 CANOLA 602 ------ 602 CLINKERS ------ 28,550 28,550 ROCK PHOSPHATE 10,603 ------ 10,603 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 5,760 ------ 5,760 WHEAT 20,946 ------ 20,946 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 38,827 ------ 38,827