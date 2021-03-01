KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Segara Mas Container Ship MCC Jood Tanker Maistros Tanker MSC Ishyka Container Ship Aquamarine Star General Cargo Karina Danica General Cargo Bashundhara 8 Clinkers Chemroad Echa Tanker INCE Fortune Wheat Cosco Kaohsiung Container Ship TIMU General Cargo MOL Generosity Container Ship Teera Bhum Container Ship CMA CGM Medea Cantainer Ship Mozart Container Ship Tommi Ritscher Container Ship V Honor General Cargo Sunny Horizon General Cargo Ocean Trader Fertilzer SHIPS SAILED: Hafnia Europe Independent Spirit Bunun Champion Nicholas Bomar Lynx Regine Karina Danica Seagara Mas Aquamarine Star Nordspring Boxy George Washington Parnassos MSC Ishyka Mohar Teera Bhum EXPECTED SAILING: date Yilong Shan 01/03-21 Cosco Kaohsiung 01-03-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Mavios Jasmine 01-01-21 D/L Container Hyundai Privilege 01-03-21 D/L Container Chem Newyork 01-03-21 D/2000 Chemical M.

T Lahore 02-03-21 D/72000 Crude Oil Carl Schulte 02-03-21 D/L Container Kota Nilam 02-03-21 D/L Container Southampton Express 02-03-21 D/L Container OEL Kedarnath 02-03-21 D/L Container Isuzu 02-03-21 D/10451 General Cargo Matsushiro 02-03-21 D/46 Coils SKY Helght 02-03-21 D/22000 Clinkers Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 377,809 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 128,763 Metric Tons of export cargo and 249,046 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 109,061 52,090 161,151 BULK CARGO 20,090 32 20,090 CANOLA 15,547 ------ 15,547 CLINKERS ------ 56,600 56,600 CEMENT ------ 15,298 15,298 MILL SCALE ------ 4,145 4,145 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 5,917 ------ 5,917 WHEAT 24,646 ------ 24,646 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 73,785 630 74,415