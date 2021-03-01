UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:50 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Segara Mas Container Ship MCC Jood Tanker Maistros Tanker MSC Ishyka Container Ship Aquamarine Star General Cargo Karina Danica General Cargo Bashundhara 8 Clinkers Chemroad Echa Tanker INCE Fortune Wheat Cosco Kaohsiung Container Ship TIMU General Cargo MOL Generosity Container Ship Teera Bhum Container Ship CMA CGM Medea Cantainer Ship Mozart Container Ship Tommi Ritscher Container Ship V Honor General Cargo Sunny Horizon General Cargo Ocean Trader Fertilzer SHIPS SAILED: Hafnia Europe Independent Spirit Bunun Champion Nicholas Bomar Lynx Regine Karina Danica Seagara Mas Aquamarine Star Nordspring Boxy George Washington Parnassos MSC Ishyka Mohar Teera Bhum EXPECTED SAILING: date Yilong Shan 01/03-21 Cosco Kaohsiung 01-03-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Mavios Jasmine 01-01-21 D/L Container Hyundai Privilege 01-03-21 D/L Container Chem Newyork 01-03-21 D/2000 Chemical M.

T Lahore 02-03-21 D/72000 Crude Oil Carl Schulte 02-03-21 D/L Container Kota Nilam 02-03-21 D/L Container Southampton Express 02-03-21 D/L Container OEL Kedarnath 02-03-21 D/L Container Isuzu 02-03-21 D/10451 General Cargo Matsushiro 02-03-21 D/46 Coils SKY Helght 02-03-21 D/22000 Clinkers Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 377,809 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 128,763 Metric Tons of export cargo and 249,046 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 109,061 52,090 161,151 BULK CARGO 20,090 32 20,090 CANOLA 15,547 ------ 15,547 CLINKERS ------ 56,600 56,600 CEMENT ------ 15,298 15,298 MILL SCALE ------ 4,145 4,145 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 5,917 ------ 5,917 WHEAT 24,646 ------ 24,646 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 73,785 630 74,415

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Import Europe Washington Oil Medea Kota George Kaohsiung Southampton Wheat Hyundai Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Government volunteers bring relief to famili ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber sees surge in members’ exports to ..

24 minutes ago

SEHA, MBZUAI to collaborate on clinical research

39 minutes ago

7,956 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

39 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.