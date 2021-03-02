KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Ocean Trader Fertilizer Navios Jasmine Container Ship IDA Wheat Octaden Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Yilong Shan Cosco Kaohsiung Mozart Cma Cgm Medea EXPECTED SAILING: NCC Jood 02/03/21 Mol Generosity 02/03/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Chem Newyork 02/03/21 D/2000 Chemical M.T Lahore 02/03/21 D/72000 Crude Oil Hyundai Privilege 02/03/21 D/L Container As Sicilia 02/03/21 D/L Container Southampton Express 02/03/21 D/L Container Tabernacle Prince 02/03/21 L/17550 Cement Matsushiro 02/03/21 D/46 Coils, D/89 Package Chembulldog 03/03/21 D/1160 Base Oil Tian Xiang He 03/03/21 D/L Container Oel Kedernath 03/03/21 D/L Container Kota Nilam 03/03/21 D/L Container Carl Schulte 02/03/21 D/L Container CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 179,319 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 61,106 metric tons of export cargo and 118,212 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 53,964 38,889 92,853 Bulk Cargo 10,185 ------ 10,185 Amonium Nitrate Prills 900 ------ 900 Canola 8,300 ------ 8,300 Clinkers ------ 11,300 11,300 Mill Scale ------ 9,117 9,117 Wheat 22,020 ------ 22,020 Oil/Liquid Cargo 22,843 1,800 24,643